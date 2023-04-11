Yoga Girl

Exploring Your Closest Relationships
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 11th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Love, Friendship, Family

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Sometimes we go through seasons in our lives where we feel lonely or unsupported, but today’s practice will be a beautiful reminder of how abundant you are when it comes to relationships.

Rachel will walk you through the practice, and by the end you will have a beautiful compilation of all the people who love you. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

