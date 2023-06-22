Embracing the Unknown
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 22nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Gratitude, Thankful Thursday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But we tend to forget this, especially if we like to plan, micromanage, and know as much as possible.
In today’s gratitude practice, you will reflect on something amazing that happened in your life through not knowing. Envelope this memory in gratitude and acknowledge that your life wouldn’t be as beautiful if it wasn’t for your innate ability to let go and trust. Tune in to begin.