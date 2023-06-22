About the Episode

Most of life’s true magic lies in the mystery of the universe.

But we tend to forget this, especially if we like to plan, micromanage, and know as much as possible.

In today’s gratitude practice, you will reflect on something amazing that happened in your life through not knowing. Envelope this memory in gratitude and acknowledge that your life wouldn’t be as beautiful if it wasn’t for your innate ability to let go and trust. Tune in to begin.