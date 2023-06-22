Yoga Girl

Embracing the Unknown
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 22nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Gratitude, Thankful Thursday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Most of life’s true magic lies in the mystery of the universe.

But we tend to forget this, especially if we like to plan, micromanage, and know as much as possible.

In today’s gratitude practice, you will reflect on something amazing that happened in your life through not knowing. Envelope this memory in gratitude and acknowledge that your life wouldn’t be as beautiful if it wasn’t for your innate ability to let go and trust. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.