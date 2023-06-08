Yoga Girl

Embracing the Journey and Releasing Attachment
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 8th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

Are you on a journey right now where you don’t feel an attachment to the outcome?

Where you have fully let go of control and are able to appreciate the process and enjoy the ups and downs?

In today’s episode, you will bring some gratitude to this situation - it’s a big deal! Rachel will share an example from her own life in motherhood, then it’s your turn. Tune in to begin.

