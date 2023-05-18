Yoga Girl

Embracing the Beauty Outside Your Window
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 18th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s gratitude practice offers you a tip that is so easy and accessible that you can do it right now.

In fact, that’s exactly what you are going to do!

Take a look outside your window. When was the last time you did this to actually notice the beauty of your surroundings? Rachel will tell you what to do from here - and gratitude is just around the corner.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.