Embracing the Beauty Outside Your Window
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 18th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In fact, that’s exactly what you are going to do!
Take a look outside your window. When was the last time you did this to actually notice the beauty of your surroundings? Rachel will tell you what to do from here - and gratitude is just around the corner.
Tune in to begin.