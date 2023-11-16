About the Episode

When we were young, it was so easy to connect to our joy.

But as we grew older, that innate ability slipped further and further away from us. Why is that?

In today’s contemplation, you will consider if there is anything in the way that holds you back from joy. Do you feel unworthy of it? Are there moments you don’t let yourself fully express it? Does it happen in reoccurring situations?

Tune in for this practice, and you may discover something really important about yourself.