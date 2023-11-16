Do You Feel Unworthy of Joy?
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 16th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 16th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But as we grew older, that innate ability slipped further and further away from us. Why is that?
In today’s contemplation, you will consider if there is anything in the way that holds you back from joy. Do you feel unworthy of it? Are there moments you don’t let yourself fully express it? Does it happen in reoccurring situations?
Tune in for this practice, and you may discover something really important about yourself.