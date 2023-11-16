Yoga Girl

Do You Feel Unworthy of Joy?
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 16th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When we were young, it was so easy to connect to our joy.

But as we grew older, that innate ability slipped further and further away from us. Why is that?

In today’s contemplation, you will consider if there is anything in the way that holds you back from joy. Do you feel unworthy of it? Are there moments you don’t let yourself fully express it? Does it happen in reoccurring situations?

Tune in for this practice, and you may discover something really important about yourself.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.