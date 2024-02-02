Discipline as a Self-Care Practice
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 2nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 2nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
So, for today’s self-care practice, we are focusing on discipline. How can you bring more discipline into your life? In what ways can you practically meet your goals? Rachel shares the steps you need to follow to make a plan.
Tune in to begin.