Discipline as a Self-Care Practice
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 2nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

It’s hard to make your dreams come true if you are casual about them.

So, for today’s self-care practice, we are focusing on discipline. How can you bring more discipline into your life? In what ways can you practically meet your goals? Rachel shares the steps you need to follow to make a plan.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

