Yoga Girl

Cultivating Gratitude and Consistency
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 1st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

It’s time to take a big moment of gratitude for the many ways that you are consistent in your life.

What self-care practices do you return to again and again, without really thinking about it?

There was a time in your life that this behavior wasn’t routine - and the fact that it is now is something to be grateful for. Tune in to honor yourself and your ability to show up for yourself in exactly the way you need.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

