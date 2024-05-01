Cultivating Gratitude and Consistency
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 1st 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What self-care practices do you return to again and again, without really thinking about it?
There was a time in your life that this behavior wasn’t routine - and the fact that it is now is something to be grateful for. Tune in to honor yourself and your ability to show up for yourself in exactly the way you need.