Creating a Spring Altar
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 31st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We have dedicated this entire week to spring, and now it’s time to bring this season into our home.

For today’s actionable self-care practice, we are going to create a spring altar. There’s something special about combining the items that have meaning to you with the refreshing energy of spring.

Rachel will guide you through the practice. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

