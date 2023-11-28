Contemplating Your Holiday Traditions
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 28th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Family
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What traditions do you have that warm your heart and bring you joy? And oppositely, what traditions do you have that cause you stress and fill you with dread?
You will contemplate both sides of the spectrum as Rachel shares examples on how to make your holiday season represent you. Tune in to begin.