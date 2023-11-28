Yoga Girl

Contemplating Your Holiday Traditions
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 28th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Family

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As we set ourselves up for success before the holiday season, today we are going to focus on our traditions.

What traditions do you have that warm your heart and bring you joy? And oppositely, what traditions do you have that cause you stress and fill you with dread?

You will contemplate both sides of the spectrum as Rachel shares examples on how to make your holiday season represent you. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.