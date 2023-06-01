Yoga Girl

Connecting to the Voice of Your Inner Best Friend
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 1st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

How often does your inner critic speak to you?

In today’s episode, you are going to shift the narrative and focus on the voice of your inner best friend.

The more you can connect with this voice, the louder it becomes - and the more you can settle in the knowing that this voice speaks the truth.

You are an amazing person. Don’t forget to tell yourself that.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

