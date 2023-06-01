Connecting to the Voice of Your Inner Best Friend
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 1st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to shift the narrative and focus on the voice of your inner best friend.
The more you can connect with this voice, the louder it becomes - and the more you can settle in the knowing that this voice speaks the truth.
You are an amazing person. Don’t forget to tell yourself that.
Tune in to begin.