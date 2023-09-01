Yoga Girl

Committing to Yourself for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 1st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

You have now committed to a small practice to improve your wellbeing for an entire week.

How do you feel? And how would you feel if you committed to it for a month?

In today’s episode, you will make a promise to yourself. Rachel will share some beautiful ways on how you can keep it. Tune in to begin.

