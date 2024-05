About the Episode

Think about the messes you have scattered throughout your life.

Some are physical - closets and junk drawers - while others are mental clutter, blockages and limiting beliefs.

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to tackle both at once. What does the mess in your life represent in your emotional world? As you make your way through it, can you embrace the parts of you that you keep hidden and let everything go?

Tune in to begin.