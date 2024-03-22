Yoga Girl

Building a Spring Altar
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 22nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Let’s bring spring into our home by building an altar dedicated to the season.

And then let’s take it one step further - infusing our altars with spring intentions, speaking them out loud, integrating them, and setting them up to come true.

Rachel shares how to build the altar and her favorite sacred items to place on it. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.