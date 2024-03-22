Building a Spring Altar
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 22nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
And then let’s take it one step further - infusing our altars with spring intentions, speaking them out loud, integrating them, and setting them up to come true.
Rachel shares how to build the altar and her favorite sacred items to place on it. Tune in to begin.