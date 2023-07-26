Yoga Girl

Being Thankful for What You’ve Learned
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 26th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We tend to focus a lot on the things we don’t know or still need to figure out.

But if you step back for a moment, you will realize that there are so many things you have learned that brought you to where you are today.

In this episode, you will tap into gratitude for your ability to grow and step into your confidence. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.