Being Grateful for Your Body As It Is
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 27th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude, Self-Love
What is unfolding physically for you here and now?
In today’s practice, you are going to offer some gratitude to your body for exactly the way it is right now. Whether you’re tired, in pain, or feeling strong and spacious, be grateful for it.
The way that your body communicates with you is a blessing. Tune in to begin.