At This Stage in My Life, I Am Saying No To…
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 17th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 17th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s self-care practice offers you a journaling prompt that will remind you of the power you hold over your own life. You have the right to choose things that serve you, and to say no to the things that don’t.
Tune in to begin.