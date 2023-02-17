Yoga Girl

At This Stage in My Life, I Am Saying No To…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 17th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Learning how to say no is an importance practice - but it begins with yourself.

Today’s self-care practice offers you a journaling prompt that will remind you of the power you hold over your own life. You have the right to choose things that serve you, and to say no to the things that don’t.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

