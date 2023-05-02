Asking For Help Makes Me Feel…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 2nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We live in a world that pushes us to do it all with a smile on our face.
In today’s journaling practice, you will get honest. Is it hard to ask for help? Why? How does it make you feel? Tune in to begin.