Asking For Help Makes Me Feel…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 2nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

How challenging is it for you to ask for help? If you live in today’s society, then it’s probably pretty hard!

We live in a world that pushes us to do it all with a smile on our face.

In today’s journaling practice, you will get honest. Is it hard to ask for help? Why? How does it make you feel? Tune in to begin.

