Asking for Help as Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 5th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Love, Self-Love, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This isn’t an easy practice! It requires you to surrender.
But in that vulnerable place, beautiful things can take shape. You may never know the support you have if you never let it in. Tune in for a beautifully intimate self-care practice.