Yoga Girl

Asking for Help as Self-Care
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 5th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Love, Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We’ve been considering our support system all week, and now it’s time to get out there and ask your people for help.

This isn’t an easy practice! It requires you to surrender.

But in that vulnerable place, beautiful things can take shape. You may never know the support you have if you never let it in. Tune in for a beautifully intimate self-care practice.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.