As A Child, Christmas Was…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 3rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Healing, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to go back in time and ask yourself, what was Christmas like when you were a child?
Journal on this for as long as you like, and you may notice that some things become really clear. Do certain things trigger you during the holidays? Do you shy away from things? Are some traditions a really big deal?
If you notice what happened when you were a child, things today might make a lot more sense. Tune in to begin.