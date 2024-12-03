About the Episode

If there is one time a year that brings big feelings, it’s definitely the holidays.

In today’s episode, you are going to go back in time and ask yourself, what was Christmas like when you were a child?

Journal on this for as long as you like, and you may notice that some things become really clear. Do certain things trigger you during the holidays? Do you shy away from things? Are some traditions a really big deal?

If you notice what happened when you were a child, things today might make a lot more sense. Tune in to begin.