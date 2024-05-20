Yoga Girl

Are You Allowed to Embrace Your Inner Joy?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 20th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

Do you have fun just for the sake of having fun? Or do you feel like fun needs to be paired with an accomplishment?

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are asking some big questions when it comes to joy.

We’ll tap into what brings us happiness, and any limiting beliefs we have surrounding it. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

