An Outfit That Makes Me Feel Like Me Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 20th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

One of the ways to feel beautiful is through the clothes you wear.

In this episode, you will contemplate your unique sense of style.

Does what you’re wearing today align with that style? Do you feel good in it? The answer to these questions can change your entire vibration. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

