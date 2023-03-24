An Intentional Space to Feel Your Feelings
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 24th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 24th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But for many reasons, we tend to bottle up our feelings and not let them out.
This is your reminder that feeling your feelings is not only necessary - it’s one of the most important self-care practices you can have. Tune in today to intentionally express your emotions in a safe space. Rachel will guide you through a couple ways to do it.