Yoga Girl

An Intentional Space to Feel Your Feelings
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 24th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s very normal and totally human to feel a lot all at the same time.

But for many reasons, we tend to bottle up our feelings and not let them out.

This is your reminder that feeling your feelings is not only necessary - it’s one of the most important self-care practices you can have. Tune in today to intentionally express your emotions in a safe space. Rachel will guide you through a couple ways to do it.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.