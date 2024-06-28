An Energizing Self-Care Practice
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 28th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It’s time to fill your cup!
What practice feels like an energy pill directly to your heart? Is it a movement practice? Going outside and feeling the sunshine? Time spent with friends? Rachel will share some examples, then it’s time to get started. Tune in to begin.