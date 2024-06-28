Yoga Girl

An Energizing Self-Care Practice
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 28th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For our self-care practice this week, it’s time to engage in something that feels joyful, easy, and just good.

It’s time to fill your cup!

What practice feels like an energy pill directly to your heart? Is it a movement practice? Going outside and feeling the sunshine? Time spent with friends? Rachel will share some examples, then it’s time to get started. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

