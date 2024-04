About the Episode

It’s normal to go through cycles in life. Sometimes self-care routines come easy, and sometimes they just don’t.

In today’s episode, you are going to journal on an area of your wellbeing that you really struggle with right now. Where do you need more tools, or support, or clarity? By the end, you may be able to put some puzzle pieces together and find a valid reason why things just aren’t working right now.

Tune in to begin.