Yoga Girl

An Area of My Home That I Want to Declutter Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 28th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Sometimes a messy home can be a hindrance to your peace and happiness.

How much time in a day do you spend looking for clothes to wear? Or finding your keys? Or stressing about what needs to be cleaned?

To live in a way that doesn’t feeling draining or overwhelming, we need to minimize these obstacles. Today’s episode will help you do just that, through journaling and taking action.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

