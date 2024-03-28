An Area of My Home That I Want to Declutter Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 28th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
How much time in a day do you spend looking for clothes to wear? Or finding your keys? Or stressing about what needs to be cleaned?
To live in a way that doesn’t feeling draining or overwhelming, we need to minimize these obstacles. Today’s episode will help you do just that, through journaling and taking action.
Tune in to begin.