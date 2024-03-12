A Yoga Pose That Feels Like Home Right Now Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 12th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Yoga
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Which pose does that for you?
Today’s episode will give you the opportunity to check in with your practice and find a shape that allows you to exhale a little deeper. Rachel shares the pose that grounds her right now too.
Tune in to begin, and find your pose again and again.