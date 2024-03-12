Yoga Girl

A Yoga Pose That Feels Like Home Right Now Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 12th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Yoga

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Coming into a certain yoga pose can transport you directly into the present moment.

Which pose does that for you?

Today’s episode will give you the opportunity to check in with your practice and find a shape that allows you to exhale a little deeper. Rachel shares the pose that grounds her right now too.

Tune in to begin, and find your pose again and again.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

