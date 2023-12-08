A Winter Self-Care Meditation Practice
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 8th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will share exactly what you need, from what to wear to how long you should spend in practice. The purpose of this meditation is to bring you in communion with nature. After all, Mother Earth is always speaking - sometimes you just need to take the time to listen.
Tune in to begin.