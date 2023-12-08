Yoga Girl

A Winter Self-Care Meditation Practice
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 8th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For today’s self-care episode, you are going to take your meditation practice outside - even if it’s cold!

Rachel will share exactly what you need, from what to wear to how long you should spend in practice. The purpose of this meditation is to bring you in communion with nature. After all, Mother Earth is always speaking - sometimes you just need to take the time to listen.

Tune in to begin.

