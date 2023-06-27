A Task I Am Committed to Completing This Week Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 27th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will define exactly what you’re getting done this week.
Spend some time today journaling on your priorities, and what you envision will give you a sense of relief. Tune in to begin.