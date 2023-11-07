A Skill I Am Going to Master Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 7th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel will share two journaling prompts that will help you answer this question - and figure out what has stopped you from learning it so far.
When it comes to this skill, what is in your way? And how can you move past it?
Tune in to figure it out.