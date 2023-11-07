Yoga Girl

A Skill I Am Going to Master Is…
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 7th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What new life skill do you want to learn this week?

In today’s episode, Rachel will share two journaling prompts that will help you answer this question - and figure out what has stopped you from learning it so far.

When it comes to this skill, what is in your way? And how can you move past it?

Tune in to figure it out.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.