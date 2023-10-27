Yoga Girl

A Self-Care Ritual with Tea
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 27th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For today’s self-care practice, Rachel offers you a little ritual that is one of the most nourishing things you can do, but is also very accessible.

You are going to have a tea ceremony!

Rachel will share a step by step process to set up your space, prepare your tea, and feel your feelings as you drink it. What will you sense moving within? Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

