A Self-Care Ritual with Tea
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 27th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You are going to have a tea ceremony!
Rachel will share a step by step process to set up your space, prepare your tea, and feel your feelings as you drink it. What will you sense moving within? Tune in to begin.