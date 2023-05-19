A Self-Care Practice to Rewild Your Soul
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 19th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Self-Love, Healing, Feel-Good Friday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You will choose a practice today that will rewild your soul.
Maybe that’s through walking barefoot, sleeping under the stars, or cooking your dinner on a campfire outside. Step away from your usual creature comforts and try something that makes you feel totally alive.
Tune in to begin.