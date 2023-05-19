About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice may take you out of your comfort zone - but it’s often your comfort zone that has disconnected you from nature in the first place.

You will choose a practice today that will rewild your soul.

Maybe that’s through walking barefoot, sleeping under the stars, or cooking your dinner on a campfire outside. Step away from your usual creature comforts and try something that makes you feel totally alive.

Tune in to begin.