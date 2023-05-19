Yoga Girl

A Self-Care Practice to Rewild Your Soul
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 19th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing, Feel-Good Friday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice may take you out of your comfort zone - but it’s often your comfort zone that has disconnected you from nature in the first place.

You will choose a practice today that will rewild your soul.

Maybe that’s through walking barefoot, sleeping under the stars, or cooking your dinner on a campfire outside. Step away from your usual creature comforts and try something that makes you feel totally alive.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.