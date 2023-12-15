A Self-Care Practice to Let It Be
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 15th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For today’s self-care practice, you are going to ground into your body, take deep breaths, and let your heart open.
Rachel will share a very specific song to listen to (the Aretha Franklin version of Let It Be) and a step by step guide to turn this into a ritual.
By the end, you will let something go - promise! Tune in to begin.