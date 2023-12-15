Yoga Girl

A Self-Care Practice to Let It Be
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 15th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The act of letting go of control is a very spiritual one.

For today’s self-care practice, you are going to ground into your body, take deep breaths, and let your heart open.

Rachel will share a very specific song to listen to (the Aretha Franklin version of Let It Be) and a step by step guide to turn this into a ritual.

By the end, you will let something go - promise! Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

