About the Episode

The act of letting go of control is a very spiritual one.

For today’s self-care practice, you are going to ground into your body, take deep breaths, and let your heart open.

Rachel will share a very specific song to listen to (the Aretha Franklin version of Let It Be) and a step by step guide to turn this into a ritual.

By the end, you will let something go - promise! Tune in to begin.