The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 9th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

For our final self-care practice this week, you are going to do something completely nourishing for your soul.

What does this mean? You are going to find a practice that puts you in connection with something greater than yourself.

Rachel shares some ideas on how to define this, places you can go, and things you can do. By the end, your entire being will feel whole. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

