A Self-Care Practice For Your Soul
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 9th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 9th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What does this mean? You are going to find a practice that puts you in connection with something greater than yourself.
Rachel shares some ideas on how to define this, places you can go, and things you can do. By the end, your entire being will feel whole. Tune in to begin.