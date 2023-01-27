Yoga Girl

A Self-Care Practice for Clarity
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 27th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

There is a certain type of peace that comes with clarity.

Today’s self-care practice is all about bringing order to your life, finding answers, and manifesting clarity. Rachel will share some examples on just what to do.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

