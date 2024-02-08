A Self-Care Check In For Your Body
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 8th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Every day your body asks you for things - for hydration, for nourishment, for movement, and more.
In this episode, you will have the opportunity to check in, to figure out what your body is asking of you, and to meet your needs. Rachel will share just how to do it. Tune in to begin.