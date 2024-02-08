Yoga Girl

A Self-Care Check In For Your Body
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 8th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s practice is dedicated to the wellbeing of your body.

Every day your body asks you for things - for hydration, for nourishment, for movement, and more.

In this episode, you will have the opportunity to check in, to figure out what your body is asking of you, and to meet your needs. Rachel will share just how to do it. Tune in to begin.

