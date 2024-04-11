Yoga Girl

A Seed I Am Scared of Planting Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 11th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

There are some dreams that just feel out of reach.

They seem too complicated, too big, like too much work - or there is a limiting belief that is holding you back.

In today’s episode, you are going to unpack this in your journal. What seed are you too scared to plant? The first step in manifestation is believing in yourself. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

