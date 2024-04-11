A Seed I Am Scared of Planting Is…
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 11th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 11th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
They seem too complicated, too big, like too much work - or there is a limiting belief that is holding you back.
In today’s episode, you are going to unpack this in your journal. What seed are you too scared to plant? The first step in manifestation is believing in yourself. Tune in to begin.