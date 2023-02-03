A Ritual to Celebrate February
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 3rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel offers you a simple ritual that will get you outside, building a nature altar, celebrating the seasons, and finding a clear intention for the month of February.
There is so much beauty headed your way. Tune in to begin.