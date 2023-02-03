Yoga Girl

A Ritual to Celebrate February
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 3rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

If you can believe it, we’ve come to the beginning of the end of winter.

In today’s episode, Rachel offers you a simple ritual that will get you outside, building a nature altar, celebrating the seasons, and finding a clear intention for the month of February.

There is so much beauty headed your way. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

