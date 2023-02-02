Yoga Girl

A Ritual that Changed Your Life
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 2nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Journey back in time in today’s gratitude practice to uncover a ritual that changed your life.

Rachel will share some examples - and some sacred practices you may not even have considered. After you’ve found your life changing moment, it’s time to hold it in gratitude.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

