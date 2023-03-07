Yoga Girl

A Resource I Have an Abundance of Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 7th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Being of Service

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When your cup is overflowing, it’s your responsibility to look around and see who you can help.

In today’s episode, you are going to contemplate a resource that you can give freely. Whether it’s time, money, or love, it’s important to give from a place that won’t leave you drained.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

