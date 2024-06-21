Yoga Girl

A Practice to Listen to Your True Needs
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 21st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

In order to know our true needs, to be able to listen and hear our body speak to us - we need space.

We need a moment of silence that is hard to find in the busyness of regular life.

In today’s episode, you are going to tune into a practice that helps you slow things down enough to hear your inner voice. Once you find it, it’s time to get to it. Tune in to begin.

