A Practice That Can Change Your Workout
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 5th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Lifestyle
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 5th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Lifestyle
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In this episode, Rachel shares a short practice you can anchor into after moving your body.
It only takes a couple minutes, but it can change your experience every single time. Rachel will share exactly what it is and how to do it. Tune in to begin.