A Practice That Can Change Your Workout
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 5th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Lifestyle

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Movement wakes up every cell in our bodies - but how often do we take the time to recognize it?

In this episode, Rachel shares a short practice you can anchor into after moving your body.

It only takes a couple minutes, but it can change your experience every single time. Rachel will share exactly what it is and how to do it. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

