A Practice For You To Feel Better
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 19th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We’ve been leading up to it all week… now it’s time to get out there and practice self-care in the area that has been previously difficult for you.

Today’s episode offers you a moment of silence to collect your thoughts and look inward before filling your cup. Get out of your head, take the pressure off, and be kind to yourself today.

That’s ultimately what self-care is all about! Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

