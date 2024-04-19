A Practice For You To Feel Better
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 19th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s episode offers you a moment of silence to collect your thoughts and look inward before filling your cup. Get out of your head, take the pressure off, and be kind to yourself today.
That’s ultimately what self-care is all about! Tune in to begin.