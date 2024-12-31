A New Year’s Eve Ritual for 2025
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 31st 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Intention Setting
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel shares a New Year’s Eve ritual she does close to midnight as the new year approaches. This ritual will help you feel a sense of clarity and readiness. You are on the cusp of a brand new beginning if you want one.
Tune in to begin.