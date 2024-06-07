Yoga Girl

A Movement Date for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 7th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Friendship

About the Episode

Working out with a friend is always better.

You have more fun, you’re held accountable, and you get the added bonus of community!

In today’s episode, Rachel shares some creative workout ideas to do with a bestie or friend group. Tune in to begin.

