A Moment That Left Me Feeling Uncomfortable Was…
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 4th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 4th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
That is our journaling prompt for today!
Now, we’re not journaling to fix it. We are here to connect the dots; to unpack this moment deeper. Does it happen frequently? Why does it leave you feeling so uncomfortable? Can you allow it rather than try to escape it?
Tune in to figure it out.