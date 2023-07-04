Yoga Girl

A Moment That Left Me Feeling Uncomfortable Was…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 4th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

What moment this week left you feeling unsettled or awkward?

That is our journaling prompt for today!

Now, we’re not journaling to fix it. We are here to connect the dots; to unpack this moment deeper. Does it happen frequently? Why does it leave you feeling so uncomfortable? Can you allow it rather than try to escape it?

Tune in to figure it out.

