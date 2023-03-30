Yoga Girl

A Moment of Reverence for Nature
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 30th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude

About the Episode

You are nature - and honoring Mother Earth is in turn honoring yourself and everything you have.

For this week’s gratitude practice, you are going to get outside and have a moment of humble reverence for the beauty of this earth. Rachel shares a practice you can come to no matter the weather.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

