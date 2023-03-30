A Moment of Reverence for Nature
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 30th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For this week’s gratitude practice, you are going to get outside and have a moment of humble reverence for the beauty of this earth. Rachel shares a practice you can come to no matter the weather.
