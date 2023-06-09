Yoga Girl

A Mindfulness Practice for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 9th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Let’s end the week with a mindfulness practice!

What brings you directly into the present moment?

For some of us, it’s through cooking. For others, it’s through riding our bike or taking a walk in nature. There are endless ideas! You will choose a practice today that brings you an immediate sense of peace.

Enter the present moment, and you will notice that the past and future cannot bother you here. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

