A Mindfulness Practice for Self-Care
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 9th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 9th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What brings you directly into the present moment?
For some of us, it’s through cooking. For others, it’s through riding our bike or taking a walk in nature. There are endless ideas! You will choose a practice today that brings you an immediate sense of peace.
Enter the present moment, and you will notice that the past and future cannot bother you here. Tune in to begin.