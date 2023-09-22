About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice is very basic and foundational, but it brings with it the opportunity to connect with the season, with your family, and with yourself.

You are going to pick the most nourishing, fall-inspired meal you can think of - and then you’re going to cook it with intention.

Once you’re done, you may realise cooking is not so much a chore, but a grounding practice you can return to again and again. Tune in to begin.