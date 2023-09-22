A Mindful Moment of Cooking for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 22nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You are going to pick the most nourishing, fall-inspired meal you can think of - and then you’re going to cook it with intention.
Once you’re done, you may realise cooking is not so much a chore, but a grounding practice you can return to again and again. Tune in to begin.