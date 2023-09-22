Yoga Girl

A Mindful Moment of Cooking for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 22nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice is very basic and foundational, but it brings with it the opportunity to connect with the season, with your family, and with yourself.

You are going to pick the most nourishing, fall-inspired meal you can think of - and then you’re going to cook it with intention.

Once you’re done, you may realise cooking is not so much a chore, but a grounding practice you can return to again and again. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

