A Mess I Have Been Dreading To Clean Up Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 27th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What is a bigger mess in your life that you have just been dreading cleaning up? What feels most pressing?
Today you will journal on this topic to find the best way to move forward. You can handle this - and you’ll feel so much gratification after you get started. Tune in to begin.