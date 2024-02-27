Yoga Girl

A Mess I Have Been Dreading To Clean Up Is…
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 27th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Yesterday we tackled a small mess, but today we are going deeper.

What is a bigger mess in your life that you have just been dreading cleaning up? What feels most pressing?

Today you will journal on this topic to find the best way to move forward. You can handle this - and you’ll feel so much gratification after you get started. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.