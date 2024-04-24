Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Tune Into Your Heart Space
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 24th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Our heart is a container for so many things.

In today’s episode, you will find a comfortable place and settle in for a short meditation.

Take deep breaths into your heart, let go of tension, and simply feel what it’s like to be in your body today. All you have to do right now is stay exactly as you are. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

