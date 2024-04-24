A Meditation to Tune Into Your Heart Space
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 24th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will find a comfortable place and settle in for a short meditation.
Take deep breaths into your heart, let go of tension, and simply feel what it’s like to be in your body today. All you have to do right now is stay exactly as you are. Tune in to begin.